Health Forum delivers on empowerment



THE recent Empower Your Health Forum held at Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living achieved the organisers’ aim to deliver current health recommendations to a local audience of older women of different demographics.

The collaboration included Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN) , Health Voyage/Coffs Women’s Health, Rebecca May Nutrition, Beyond the Surface Counselling, Terry White Chemmart Care Centre and City Cave.



The day kicked off with obtained research gathered by CH OWN founding member Yvonne Kachel looking at the male bias in medicine.

“Yvonne shared that traditionally, health systems for most diseases were based on the symptoms of men,” Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CH OWN told News Of The Area.

“Women’s symptoms may not be the same, for example in heart attacks.

“Historically recognition and treatment of women’s symptoms are not as well-known across a range of diseases.”

Today, however, gender inequity is a prime focus and there is a concerted effort to bring women’s health into focus across policies, federal and state governments.

Statistics were shared at the forum showing that on average women live longer, but usually live with two or more chronic conditions.

These are mainly muscular/skeletal arthritis, osteoporosis, joint pain.

Other major risks include heart disease, cancer, dementia and mental health.

“The forum was designed as a person-centred approach to our own health.

“It included recent research and practical guidance around the benefits of ensuring we all eat well, how to maintain our mental and emotional wellbeing, physical and mental self-care therapies and the relevant pharmaceutical products for our ailments as we age.

“It was an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about how to take care of our own health, including the importance of calcium, protein, dairy and fibre.”

By Andrea FERRARI