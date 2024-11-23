100-year-old Lorraine’s still tapping away



LORRAINE Kaemphel celebrated turning 100 by tap dancing; first in her dance class just days beforehand and then at her family party on the big day.

The local centenarian attends three dance classes a week; one at the Julie Ross Dance Studios (JRDS) and two at the Marian Grove retirement home where she lives.



She continues to inspire her classmates with her positivity and motivation and nothing is stopping her, least of all reaching this august age.

“I feel very proud that she trusts me to look after her fitness and wellbeing,” Julie Ross told News Of The Area.

“Lorraine really enjoys the dance community and still attends the local musical comedy shows and visiting entertainers at the Jetty Theatre, most recently attending the Tenori tenors and the Tap Pack.”

Lorraine says her recipe for long life is being attentive but not going overboard with her diet; having regular medical check-ups and fortnightly acupuncture; dance classes; a weekly hairdresser appointment; and plenty of contact with loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

She doesn’t drink alcohol but says she has “a weakness for chocolate” and all this alongside some great genes.

“Even if Lorraine is tired from a sleepless night or aching joints, her motivation and inspiration to get up, get dressed and put on her makeup comes from having activities and people to look forward to,” Julie said.

Lorraine has macular degeneration which limits her eyesight.

She relies mostly on her peripheral vision when dancing or walking around.

“This would be enough for most people to stop them dancing but with the class members’ awareness and people around her to follow she does exceptionally well.

“I feel she’s developed a sixth sense that experienced dancers gain.

“Dancing in motion in close proximity to others…where the ability to sense movement is felt.”

Lorraine will be dancing in her tap troupe at the Martha Christi Christmas concert later in the month and then the Variety concert for JRDS at the Sawtell RSL Princess room.

By Andrea FERRARI

