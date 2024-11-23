Made with Love Markets to carry special meaning this Christmas



THE upcoming Made with Love Christmas market will have special meaning this year for organiser Alison Paul.

And not only because it supports local cancer patients by raising thousands of dollars for the CanDo Cancer Trust.



“A couple of months ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Alison told News Of The Area.

“I am fortunate to not have needed any help from CanDo, but it gives me great comfort to know they are there to help if I need them.”

For the past four years, the Made with Love Market has partnered with CanDo to raise money for patients and families attending the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

Almost $8400 has been raised through gold coin donations, which has helped around 20 new cancer patients pay for things such as household bills, fuel and grocery cards.

The markets are held four times a year and Wayne Edwards from CanDo said the Coffs Coast community “has been fantastic supporters”.

“As many patrons no longer carry cash (and in particular gold coins) we will have a ‘tap & go’ option at all future markets to make it easier to support us.”

The Christmas themed market is the biggest of the year and takes place on Sunday, 1 December, at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds exhibition hall.

There are over 120 stallholders booked for inside and outside.

“Everything is handmade, and everything is locally made, so it’s the ideal opportunity to do Christmas shopping for teachers, Secret Santa and Mum and Dad,” Alison said.

Doors open at 9am until 2pm.

By Andrea FERRARI

