Concrete girders heading up the highway for Coffs Harbour Bypass



THE Coffs Coast community will soon see locally-produced concrete girders making the trip from Macksville to Coffs Harbour where they will form part of fifteen of the seventeen bridges on the Coffs Harbour Bypass alignment.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said the project team is working with Australian Precast Solutions, which is casting the massive 260 Super T girders, which measure from eighteen metres to 35 metres long and weigh up to 90 tonnes.



“This demonstrates our commitment to investing in local businesses and local jobs,” Ms Zycki said.

“The ongoing program of work from the Coffs Harbour Bypass has ensured longevity for the 65 staff already employed at the precast yard, with further opportunities for an additional ten casuals in the future.”

Ms Zycki also said the girder movements will cause occasional delays for some road users and urged motorists to be extra mindful when sharing the road with these oversize loads.

“Each girder is classified as an Over Size, Over Mass (OSOM) load and will be escorted to site with a pilot vehicle,” Ms Zycki said.

“To minimise impacts, only approved heavy vehicle haulage routes will be used and deliveries will be made during off-peak periods, where possible.

“When driving near these vehicles, be mindful that they take up more space and are unable to stop quickly.”

Doug Nimmo, Precast Superintendent from Australian Precast Solutions, said the bypass is providing a great boost for local companies.

“We’ve worked with Transport for NSW for many years, helping deliver structural elements for the Pacific Highway duplication including for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade a few years ago,” Mr Nimmo said.

“We’re pleased they keep coming back to us and we’re delighted to be part of the team that’s bringing the long-awaited bypass to Coffs Harbour.”