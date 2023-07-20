Council backs Great Koala National Park

THE City of Coffs Harbour has committed to actively supporting establishment of a ‘Great Koala National Park’.

It wants a seat at the negotiating table, will make submissions about future tourism, nature and cultural reports and provide community groups with relevant data to assist in optimum outcomes for the Coffs Harbour community.



Before the vote – which ended 5-4 – council heard from community speakers, Ashley Love and Dr Grahame Douglas, from Western Sydney University.

The motion, put by Cr Jonathan Cassell, passed 5 votes to 4, after an amendment from Councillor Swan inviting the state government to organise stakeholder negotiations in Coffs Harbour.

Cr Cassell said, “this motion now formalises council’s engagement in the establishment of a Great Koala National Park.

“It now empowers staff to strategically act on the largest conservation of public lands on the eastern seaboard in 25 years that could see consultations begin as early as October,” he said.

“I expect staff will advocate for the social, economic, cultural and environmental values that are reflected in our key strategic documents.

“They will also investigate funding opportunities associated with the initial $80-million investment promised by the Labor government and they will be involved in the development of a visitor centre and koala hospital.”

Cr Cassell said, “I wish to thank the two speakers who spoke in favour of the motion for their expertise and call on all members of our broad community to work together collaboratively and respectfully in creating the proposed Great Koala National Park”.

Dr Douglas said, “council has delivered on a 9-point plan, which also calls on the NSW Government to facilitate consultation of stakeholders within Coffs Harbour, potentially saving significant costs to community organisations.

“Koalas are Australia’s iconic faunal species and rivals the international significance of the panda in China.

“The National Parks Association of NSW looks forward to supporting council’s initiatives in any way it can”, he said.

“The National Parks Association of NSW now calls upon the minister for environment to implement her pre-election promise to establish a Great Koala National Park Vision on the Mid North Coast of NSW as a matter of urgency.

“This is a great outcome for Coffs Harbour residents, and the koalas of the mid North Coast,” he said.

Cr Cassell agreed, saying, “the Great Koala National Park is the future of Coffs Harbour”.

By Andrew VIVIAN