Council to fund Stuart Island Causeway investigations



NAMBUCCA Valley Council discussed options for improving the access to Stuart Island, Nambucca Heads at its 28 November meeting.

Geoff Harris from the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club addressed Council with details of the problems faced due to flooding of the causeway leading to Stuart Island, where the course is located.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“When the causeway goes under, the golf club loses approximately $4,500 per day,” he said.

“Last financial year, we lost 73 days of trade which equates to about $319,000.”

According to Council General Manager Bede Spannagle an “ultimate solution would be a difficult ask” as it would come at a huge financial cost and other ramifications of the project would need to be considered.

However he did ask the Council to vote on a path forward to improving the situation for users of Stuart Island.

Council voted to allocate funds from next year’s budget towards a feasibility study into building a bridge to the island, while giving the go ahead for costing and studies into cheaper options such as installing more or larger box culverts, lifting the causeway or even doing nothing.

Councillor David Jones asked Mr Harris whether the flooding events were becoming more frequent.

“It’s seeming that a lower tide level, that is a 1.7m tide, is now going over the causeway whereas probably a year or two ago it was a 1.8 m tide that was going over,” Mr Harris replied.

“We’re not quite sure why this is the case but there is no question that the causeway is being submerged more times than it has in the past,” he explained.

Councillor Susan Jenvey asked the speaker if he believed the current culverts caused sand pooling.

Mr Harris said he believed this to be so.

“The culverts seemingly inhibit flow and sand accumulates on the other side (not the river side) of the causeway,” he said.

“Certainly, now river flow is (also) affected.

“Clearing the causeway would free up waterflow but that brings in all other sorts of problems including environmental (ones) and effects to the swimming hole.”

Mr Harris also noted that the Golf Club was not the only impacted party, assuring Council that he respected they would consider all points of view in making their decisions regarding the issue.

General Manager Bede Spannagle told councillors there was currently no budget to go towards investigations, but last Thursday night’s decision means money would be allocated in the next budget for costing and considering a solution to the problem.

By Ned COWIE