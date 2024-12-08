Artists and buyers content after Phoenix Gallery’s ‘Colour Matters’ auction



SUCH was the excitement and quality of work at the Phoenix Gallery on Sunday afternoon, you could have been forgiven for thinking you were at a prestigious art auction in Paris or New York.

Two talented NDIS-supported art groups – Artists in Action and Mud Warriors – put their best works up for auction on Sunday 30 November as the culmination of the Bowraville gallery’s “Colour Matters” exhibition.



From the first piece to go under the hammer, Paul Gibson’s homage to giraffes, to the last, Edward Barns’ king cockatoo, the bidding was lively, competitive and, in the hands of master auctioneer Guya Loveman, a lot of fun.

Sunday’s unexpected wet weather conditions may have weeded out those who had not set their heart on a particular piece so the respectable crowd that attended came to buy and the artists were deservedly chuffed at the bidding wars erupting over their work.

Even Phoenix Manager Pippa Tabone could not resist bidding on her favourite pieces and had success on the auction floor.

“This auction is a longstanding annual event on the district’s arts calendar and the art just gets better each year.” Pippa told News Of The Area.

Unfortunately for Pippa the auction was the final major event with her at the Phoenix helm as she is moving to western NSW into semi-retirement.

“After four and a half years here working and interacting with the most wonderful people it is very sad to leave but I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve over that time and now I have some wonderful pieces to remind me of these amazing artists,” she said.

By auction’s end not a single piece had been passed in and both buyers and artists left the gallery content.

Jake Durbin, David Lloyd, Tim Pearson, Paul Gibson, Edward Barns, Marnie Russell, Dieter Kloeckner and Stephen Goodwin, now established Mid North Coast artists, all have styles that are unique and eye-catching and clearly popular with art lovers.

In 12 months time the Phoenix Auction will reach its 20 year milestone and there is already excited anticipation about what these artists will produce during the year ahead.

By Mick BIRTLES

