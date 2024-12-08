Macksville student recognised for contribution to Aboriginal education



GABBY Mobbs from Macksville Public School and Nevaeh Soper from Aldavilla Public School are among 14 students recognised for their contribution to Aboriginal education in NSW public schools at the 19th annual Nanga Mai Awards.

Ten dedicated teachers, Aboriginal community leaders and identified schools were also acknowledged at the awards ceremony in Parramatta on Monday, 25 November.



The awards are one way the NSW Department of Education celebrates and recognises Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander students, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal teachers, other departmental staff, Aboriginal community members and schools that demonstrate excellence across a diversity of areas.

Gabby’s award was for demonstrating outstanding talent and application in the performing, creative or visual arts.

In addition to her remarkable artistic talents at the school level, her artwork has been published in the book “Burraydjar Dhalayikurr Gamambi”, the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance’s children’s art book project.

Gabby also won the Coffs Harbour Education Office Indigenous Shirt Design Competition, which included Indigenous students from across the Mid Coast Valley Network of Schools.

Her design will now be worn proudly by regional office employees.

Gabby is also a highly motivated and hardworking student across the curriculum.

Nevaeh was recognised for her exemplary public speaking ability.

A proud Dunghutti person, she was elected Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs in her school parliament, where she plays a key role in organising important events such as the Sorry Day and NAIDOC assemblies.

Nevaeh also delivers the Acknowledgement of Country at all school assemblies in the Dunghutti language, demonstrating her deep connection to culture and community.

A confident and valued member of Aldavilla’s Public Speaking and Debating teams, she placed second in this year’s Multicultural Public Speaking competition held at Beechwood.

Minister for Education Prue Car said NSW public schools worked to enhance and elevate Aboriginal culture and identity through education.

“Today we celebrate educational excellence in our Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander learners, leaders and educators,” she said.

“I want to send a big congratulations to all the hardworking students, teachers, school and community leaders being honoured at the Nanga Mai Awards.”

NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the quality of the nominations for the 2024 awards had been outstanding.

“Improving outcomes for Aboriginal students is crucial to building the equitable and outstanding public education system we strive for under the Plan for NSW Public education,” he said.

“Key to that is providing culturally responsive educational opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander students and colleagues to enable them to thrive.”

By Andrew VIVIAN

