Sawtell Bowls Results

OVER 60 Christmas Party Day to be played on 9/12/24 at Woolgoolga; Players encouraged to wear Festive Clothing; 9am for 9.30am start:

Sunday 24/11/24 Major 4s Final was played in very windy conditions:

C Wills, W Bujeya, A Pyke, P.T.Clarke Defeated G Burns, S Thompson, B Fitzpatrick, P Obrien – 28-23- Congratulations to all players;

Monday Twilight Bowls 25/11/24

J Chapman, P Day, C Christian DEF J Mason, L Kratz, H Slater

B Tremayne, J Cherne, T Mitchell DEF E Korchma, B Connors, C Hill

S Kennedy, G Hampson DEF R Avery, J Gray

S Gray, B Kennedy, K Taylor DEF R Hampson, B Kennedy, J Knight

TUESDAY Ladies Social Bowls 26/11/24

H Dodd, R Lea, D Tree DEF R Cook, T Rhoades, E Tindall

G Pickard, L Kratz, T Goninan DEF S Kennedy, J Wheeler, F Sharp

A Waters, D Ide, N Feltrin Def A Waters, L Read, L Wheeler

R Lucas, J Poletti, B Bracken DEF M McDonald, G Griffiths, M Sharman

A Day, L Savage, L North DEF M Friend, C Veerhuis, K Lewis

WEDNESDAY – Men’s Social Bowls 27/11/24

C Christian, E Nicolaou, D Wheeler DSEFD D Frost, G Fisher, N Sillar

L Zecchinati, L Preston, T Hodgson, DEF B Clugston, B Fitzpatrick, R Willams

D Isaacs, A Sorbello DEF R Rolinson, N Wong

R Stock, B Martin, P Collins DEF H Slater, J Oates, R Morris

J Townsend, P Roach, D Bond DEFD K Raymond, M Cutts, J Murtas

P Paunovic, K Sharman, B Kennedy DEF G Hitchen, R McLellan, S Wilkinson

N Stahlhut, B Newling, G Campbell Def W Hall, D Anderson, A Berry

R Smithers, S Shaw, J Rice DEF I Maderic, M Jenkins, P Warby

P Bird, A Birse, P Cook DEF N McClelland, A Vivian, J Richardson

R Cridge, W Vaughn, M Anderson DEFD J Knight, M Gibbons, W Kellam

T Lavell, B Blight DRAW J Chapman, A Baker

FRIDAY- Open Social Bowls 29/11/24

K Sharman, C Christian, A Berry DEF G Staunton-Latimer. A Baker, B Blight

K Lowry, G Hitchen, W Bujeya DEF T Mitchell, N Foy, F Pope

T Brooks, R Cridge, A Taylor DEF A Wagstaff, W Vaughn, D Anderson

R Lea, J Knight, J Tainsh DEF J Brown, J Smithers, P Cook

J Urge, T Karam, M Saillard DEF J Flynn, G Flynn, D Hyde

T Lavell, H Slater, P Paunovic DEF K Taylor, A Day, G Hampson

D Frost, S Sillar, N Sillar DEF P Bird, P Day, N Sillar

B Hamilton, J Oates, J Townsend DEF J Chapman, E Nicolaou, L Zecchinati

By Geoff HAMPSON