Mid North Coast students engage with Newcastle Jets program



OVER 1,000 students across the Mid North Coast are lacing up their boots this term as they take part in the Newcastle Jets’ Jets:LEARN program.

Among local schools involved are Bulahdelah Central School, St. Joseph’s Primary Gloucester, Tinonee Public School, Stroud Public School, and St Clare’s High School Taree.

Aligned with the NSW Personal Development, Health, and Physical Education (PDHPE) syllabus, the program spans four weeks and includes football-based activities that teach vital life skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, and resilience.

This dynamic initiative is not just about learning football skills – Jets:LEARN is designed to keep kids active, foster teamwork, and build self-confidence in a fun and engaging environment.

Adding to its appeal are exclusive video tutorials led by Newcastle Jets players, bringing the excitement of professional football straight into the classroom.

Matt Starr, Customer and Community General Manager at Newcastle Jets, emphasised the broader value of the program.

“Jets:LEARN is about more than football – it’s about inspiring students to stay active, work together, and believe in themselves.

“It’s fantastic to see so many schools in the Mid North Coast getting involved and helping their students grow both on and off the field.”

The Jets:LEARN program is delivered in partnership with Greater Bank.

Emma Brokate, Greater Bank’s Chief Distribution Officer, spoke to the significance of the initiative.

“This program seamlessly combines the joy of sport with life lessons that stay with students long after the final whistle. The positive impact Jets:LEARN is having in classrooms across the Mid North Coast is inspiring, and we’re proud to partner with the Newcastle Jets to make it happen.”

Jets:LEARN has become a highlight for schools across New South Wales, with over 13,000 students statewide embracing the program this year.

The program is open to all primary schools across New South Wales at no cost.

Schools that register receive access to a comprehensive curriculum, video content, and supporting resources to enhance classroom engagement.

To find out more or register your school, visit https://www.greater.com.au/jetstearn.