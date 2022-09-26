Courage, Service And Commitment Recognised At Police Awards

45 PEOPLE received awards at a ceremony held by the Coffs/Clarence Police District at the Coffs Harbour Ex-Services Club on Thursday, September 15.

As well as police from across the Police District, former police officers and members of the public were recognised with commendations and service awards.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Award recipients were joined by family and friends as well as distinguished guests Member of Cowper Pat Conaghan, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos, Clarence Mayor Ian Tilley, Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Barry Hoskins and Police Chaplains, Reverend Richard Jackson and Pastor Greg Holder.

77 individual awards were given, including the National Police Service Medal, the NSW Police Medallion, the Commissioners Commendation for Courage and other citations and commendations.

The Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner, Peter McKenna APM and District Commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Clarke, presented the awards.

The Master of Ceremonies, Inspector Ben Atkinson, told those in attendance, “Today, we gather to recognise members of the NSW Police Force and the wider community who have made a significant contribution to New South Wales in maintaining the peace and good order of our society.

“The awards that will be presented today are a tangible recognition of the valuable achievements of those men and women.”

Two officers were recognised for their actions during the Lindt Café siege with Commissioner’s Unit Citations and another received a Commissioner’s Commendation for Courage for actions to resolve a prolonged and violent domestic violence incident.

Officers were recognised in relation to their work to investigate drug supply networks in the Coffs Harbour area.

The investigation, initiated in 2018, resulted in the execution of 20 search warrants with weapons, ammunition, cash and various quantities of drugs and other items seized.

24 offenders were arrested and charged with more than 250 offences.

Members of the public Michael Harkin, Dane Leslie and Michelle Leslie were recognised for their rescue of a person at Sapphire Beach on October 6, 2019.

By Andrew VIVIAN