Creative Artists Group exhibition calls for submissions



THE Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) has opened submissions to its annual Fine Art Open Exhibition.

Entries for the exhibition close on Friday 22 March, with the official opening and prize presentation on Sunday 14 April at 2:00pm.



Held at the Showground Art Gallery, running from Saturday 7 April to Wednesday 1 May, the exhibition will coincide with the Coffs Harbour Show from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 April.

Local artists and CHCAG members are encouraged to enter their works.

“By entering this exhibition, it is a great opportunity for local artists to exhibit their artwork for everyone to see,” CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

The Fine Arts Exhibition includes a variety of mediums such as acrylics, oils, watercolours, pastels and drawings.

The exhibition’s Open Section covers mediums such as collage and mixed media, printmaking, linocut, aluminium etchings, alcohol inks, silk painting and mosaics.

There is no limit to the subjects that may be entered.

“We expect to see a variety of subjects entered, ranging from landscapes, seascapes, building, animals, floral, and abstract artwork,” said Sue.

For more detailed information, you can visit the Coffs Harbour Showground Art Gallery and speak to a member.

There’s usually a member on site between 10:00am and 2pm from Monday to Saturday.

Visit www.coffsharbourartsgroup.com or email Maxine at chcagtreasurer@gmail.com for a copy of the entry form.

CHCAG thanks the major sponsors of the Fine Art Open Exhibition: Peter Magnuson, Big Banana, Kadmium Art & Design, Coffs Calligraphers, Book Warehouse.

By Andrea FERRARI