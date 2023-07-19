DEAR News Of The Area,

WE should give credit where credit is due.

We should definitely give credit where credit is due regarding the new building called Yarilla and install a plaque to commemorate the persons solely responsible for the construction of our cultural centre.

This should state that this building is the result of the casting vote of the then-mayor Denise Knight and three councillors namely Michael Adendorff, George Cecato and Sally Townley.

We should never forget that this building would not exist had it not been for their blind, unwavering commitment and persistent support against the wishes of the majority of the citizens of Coffs Harbour.

Regards,

George PARTOS,

Coffs Harbour.