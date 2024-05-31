Crowds celebrate Coffs Harbour’s Botanic Garden open day



THE Open Day for the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden Coffs Harbour welcomed hundreds of visitors, sharing its grounds with All One Under the Sun cultural festival on Sunday 26 May.

“It was a wonderful day,” President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden, Graham Tupper, told News Of The Area.



The favourable autumnal weather meant people could sit about on the Village Green, enjoy the festival and food trucks and make a day of it.

“From the Garden’s perspective it is wonderful to see so many visitors exploring the nooks and crannies around the Village Green where the focus of the day was,” said Graham.

“The Garden was alive with the vibrancy of nature.”

Graham hosted a free ‘Art in Nature’ activity for youngsters where they could make leaf collages while learning about the different types of foliage.

People could also partake of a new discovery journey called ‘World Tour – no visa necessary’.

This is a walk through a display of plants from other continents, telling where the plants come from.

To take a little bit of the Garden back home, there was a Native Plant Sale run by the volunteer nursery staff.

“It’s been a really great day,” Andrea Plant told NOTA.

“Most of the plants were grown by the late Wayne Hartridge, a longtime Friend of the Botanic Garden, who passed away earlier this year.

“It is a wonderful way to remember him, and through this sale we have raised good funds that go back into the work of the Garden,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI

