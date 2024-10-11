CWA Nambucca Valley Evening Branch celebrates growth and community engagement



THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) Nambucca Valley Evening Branch is celebrating a successful second year, marked by an increase in membership and a series of engaging community events.

Since the start, the Branch has actively contributed to other local community groups, making a positive impact in the Nambucca Valley.



Over the past year, the Branch has been part of a variety of events, such as numerous markets across the Nambucca Valley and the Macksville Show.

Alongside these events, the Branch has proudly contributed to the Nambucca Youthie and a women’s refuge centre, with more donations planned for the future.

The Branch has been embracing the following mantra: “It’s not just about making scones and jams; it’s about building friendships and empowering women while supporting the community.”

“We’re thrilled with how much we’ve achieved in just two years,” said Branch President Margaret Duffus.

“Our growing membership and the positive impact we’ve had on the local community have been incredibly rewarding.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue building connections, hosting more events, and supporting women and our community in even greater ways.”

With numerous community events on the horizon for the upcoming year, the Branch is eager to build on its achievements and create further opportunities for engagement and support.

As they look ahead, the CWA Nambucca Valley Evening Branch invites all ladies – whether working women, busy mums, or anyone who finds evening meetings more convenient – to join.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

For more information on becoming a member or to learn about upcoming events, visit the Branch’s Facebook page or email secretarynve@gmail.com.

By Mick BIRTLES