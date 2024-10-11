Engines roar for 46th Valla Rod Run



THE 46th Annual Valla Rod Run, held from Sunday 29 September to Saturday 5 October, filled the Nambucca Valley with all of the excitement and colour locals have come to expect from the iconic event.

Valla Beach Holiday Park served as the home base for the week-long Rod Run, which attracted hot rod enthusiasts and their families from all over the country.



Around 300 hot rod vehicles roared into the district for the event.

For many locals the highlight was undoubtedly the Show and Shine on Saturday, 5 October when Bowra Street in Nambucca Heads was closed for hundreds of stunning hot rods to line the streets, giving attendees the chance to admire the custom-built cars up close.

The perfect weekend weather set the scene for multitudes to come into town for the event, while many more lined the route between Valla Beach and Nambucca Heads with deck chairs and refreshments to watch the hot rods cruise by.

“This year we went with a Wild West Theme that included a big Poker Night at the Valla Beach Holiday Park and a great Catch the Outlaw game for the young ones,” Drag-ens Hot Rod Club’s Gary Ward told News Of The Area.

“Local businesses have been great and we have done our best to support them wherever we can.”

The Valla Rod Run proved a significant boost for the local economy, with shops, cafés, pubs, clubs and restaurants bustling with visitors throughout the week.

Jordan Godfrey, who traveled from Sydney for the event, told News Of The Area, “With the Valla Beach Holiday Park being so close to the beach, the welcoming locals and the fabulous Valla Beach Markets being held during our visit, we are already getting excited about returning to the Nambucca Valley in 2025 for the 47th Annual Valla Rod Run.”

By Mick BIRTLES

