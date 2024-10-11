Busy few days for Nambucca Valley and Coffs Coast firies



MONDAY night was a busy one for Nambucca Valley and Coffs Coast firies, with crews called to incidents at both Diggers Tavern in Bellingen and the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

Described as a “major fire” by the North Bellingen Rural Fire Brigade, all guests staying at Diggers were able to be safely evacuated while Bellingen Fire and Rescue and supporting crews tackled the interior blaze in the early hours of the morning.



“Early this morning the team at 221 attended a fire at Diggers Tavern, Bellingen, and our crews were able to get a serious fire under control, with able support from other Fire and Rescue brigades, and the RFS,” Bellingen Fire and Rescue posted to social media.

“Diggers [Tavern] holds a special place in the hearts and minds of so many in the Bellingen Valley, and we’re hoping that their path to getting open again is as smooth as possible.”

Posting to social media on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Diggers Tavern said the team was “gutted and in shock”.

“Thank goodness no one is hurt.

“Emergency services worked hard for us.”

Earlier in the evening, crews responded to Triple Zero calls regarding a fire near the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

“On arrival large areas of bush and grass were alight, and strategic measures were put in place to manage it,” said a spokesperson for Nambucca Heads Fire and Rescue on social media.

The spokesperson also thanked Macksville Fire and Rescue, and crews from Valla Beach and Newee Creek RFS for their assistance.

“Thankfully it was the scrub behind the building and not the surf club,” said a spokesperson for Valla Beach RFS.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious or people hanging around please contact Nambucca Police or Crime Stoppers with any information.”

On Sunday night, Fire and Rescue crews from Nambucca Heads, Bowraville and Macksville, and the Newee Creek RFS, responded to a structure fire in Macksville.

“We had the opportunity to put our recent breathing apparatus training into practice,” said a Newee Creek RFS spokesperson on social media.