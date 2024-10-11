Wauchope’s Yesteryear Truck & Machinery Show a roaring success Camden Haven Camden Haven News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 11, 2024 Addilyn and Evelyn Marshall from Kew in front of their Pop’s truck. WAUCHOPE’S annual Yesteryear Truck & Machinery Show drew enthusiasts from across the state and beyond to Wauchope Showground from October 4-7. Departing from its usual July schedule, the change to a spring show was met with approval by organisers and participants alike. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Boasting an impressive display of vintage vehicles and machinery, the show featured everything from historic woodcutters to trucks, semi-trailers to prime movers, tractors to dozers, crawlers, motorbikes, and stationary engines. The event also featured displays by community groups in the showground pavilions. Other highlights included working steam engines, a post-ripping demonstration, tractor challenges and a show parade. At the heart of the event’s success is the Wauchope Yesteryear Truck and Machinery Club, which has played a central role in organising the annual show for many years. The club was originally known as the Timbertown Steam and Oil Engine Club Inc and founded in 1989 at Timbertown, Wauchope. Former club secretary Greg Cavanagh expressed his satisfaction with this year’s show. “This year’s event has been a huge success,” he said. “There has been an increase in the number of entrants which supports the club’s tradition of helping local organisations.” By Kim AMBROSE A fully operational steam-powered vehicle out on a weekend drive. Kirby Maxwell at the helm of his tractor. Bruce Reeves journey from Armidale in his vintage truck took five days to complete. A 1943 Mack NR10 cargo truck. An FJ Holden ute – an Aussie icon. Some of the vintage vehicles on display.