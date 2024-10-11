Wauchope’s Yesteryear Truck & Machinery Show a roaring success



WAUCHOPE’S annual Yesteryear Truck & Machinery Show drew enthusiasts from across the state and beyond to Wauchope Showground from October 4-7.

Departing from its usual July schedule, the change to a spring show was met with approval by organisers and participants alike.



Boasting an impressive display of vintage vehicles and machinery, the show featured everything from historic woodcutters to trucks, semi-trailers to prime movers, tractors to dozers, crawlers, motorbikes, and stationary engines.

The event also featured displays by community groups in the showground pavilions.

Other highlights included working steam engines, a post-ripping demonstration, tractor challenges and a show parade.

At the heart of the event’s success is the Wauchope Yesteryear Truck and Machinery Club, which has played a central role in organising the annual show for many years.

The club was originally known as the Timbertown Steam and Oil Engine Club Inc and founded in 1989 at Timbertown, Wauchope.

Former club secretary Greg Cavanagh expressed his satisfaction with this year’s show.

“This year’s event has been a huge success,” he said.

“There has been an increase in the number of entrants which supports the club’s tradition of helping local organisations.”

By Kim AMBROSE

