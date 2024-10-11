Laurieton artists group host inaugural exhibition



THE Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) played host to the inaugural exhibition and sale of works from the Laurieton group of the Hastings Valley Fine Arts Association (HVFAA) from 5-7 October.

Organisers told NOTA the exhibition was a success, with 70 people coming through the doors in the first three hours of the opening morning, and artwork sales totalling close to $5000.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Among the contributing artists was author and HVFAA member Beryl Aylett.

Beryl’s artistic journey traces back to her childhood, surrounded by a family that valued creativity.

Influenced by her mother’s keen interest in drawing and the artistic talent of her uncle, a painter, Beryl’s love for artistic expression blossomed at a young age.

Beryl went on to study art in high school and later incorporated art into her teaching career.

After retiring from the classroom, Beryl delved deeper into her art practice, finding inspiration in the beauty of her surroundings.

“I like to take photographs of things that are beautiful – landscapes, scenery, plants, birds – and use these subjects as inspiration for my artwork,” said Beryl, who currently works primarily with acrylics.

While her initial preference was for oils, she made the switch due to a sensitivity to smell.

Beryl has a simple message to anyone inspired to explore their creative side: “Go for it.”

“I get a lot of self satisfaction from seeing something completed and sharing it, especially seeing someone enjoy my artwork,” she said.

The Laurieton group of the HVFAA organises weekly gatherings, where participants exchange ideas and techniques.

The group also hosts monthly challenges that explore different mediums, such as inks and charcoal, providing members with opportunities to broaden their artistic horizons.

“We are an active group who meets weekly at the St Peter the Fisherman Hall on a Wednesday morning,” said the HVFAA Laurieton group’s Caroline Baker.

“The group provides a social network whilst supporting everyone’s artistic journey.”

By Kim AMBROSE

