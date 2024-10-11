Hooked on the Camden Haven



I CAN’T believe how quickly this year has disappeared as we head into October.

Over the coming months we should start to see a few reports further north of the annual black marlin migration down the coastline and for any anglers looking for some fun on the surface, should try their luck at our local FADs catching mahi mahi on their way south.



The Camden Haven region has seen a hive of fishing activity these school holidays with some lucky anglers have scored prized catches of snapper in the river, snapper are commonly caught out in the ocean and rarely caught in the river systems.

For fishing off the rocks Crowdy Head and Perpendicular Point have been popular with large tailor. Off the beaches mulloway continue to be present, with Dunbogan beach being a particularly productive spot for anglers using bait.

Offshore anglers have enjoyed good catches of snapper, pearl perch, nannygai, and kingfish during periods of reasonable weather.

As the summer approaches, striped and blue marlin, as well as mahi mahi, are expected to become more prevalent.

The FAD, which should soon settle and begin to accumulate growth, is anticipated to attract fish over the coming weeks.

In the Hastings this week flathead and whiting continue to be the dominant species in the river, with a mix of larger fish and juveniles available.

Flathead can be found throughout the river system, with particularly good reports coming from around Rawdon Island, Hibbard, and Pelican Island.

Lures, especially surface and bent varieties, have proven to be highly effective for catching larger flathead in shallow water.

Mulloway have also been caught, particularly when using larger soft plastics in deeper sections during the tide change.

For freshwater enthusiasts, the bass fishing season has started strongly and is expected to improve further as summer approaches and insect activity increases.

Offshore, snapper have been caught off Shelly Beach and Plomer Bay, with fish being landed on both bait and plastics.

Wider out, anglers have encountered southerly current, over the long weekend kingfish were caught on live bait between 60 and 80 metres of water off Plomer Bay and Crescent Head.

Further out local game fishing anglers have reported catching yellowfin tuna and mahi mahi as the water has started to pick up in temperature.

By Kate SHELTON