CWA redirects Golf Day donation



THE COFFS Harbour Branch of the Country Women’s Association of NSW (CWA) has repurposed a generous donation made to their club by the Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s Ladies Committee.

In 2023, Coffs CWA was honoured to be chosen as the golf club’s Ladies Golf Gala Day raffle donation recipients.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“On the day we were invited to hold a trading table, which proved so profitable we were able to fund maintenance to our CWA rooms without using money from the golf Gala Day donation,” CWA Coffs Harbour Branch President Jodie Williams told News Of The Area.

With the donation of $1,132 untouched, the branch members decided that the money could be better utilised by another important local group.

“The Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services does amazing work for women and children in our community,” said Jodie.

On Friday 1 March, Lady President of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Greer Galloway, was able to join with the Coffs Harbour Branch of CWA of NSW to hand over the cheque to Warrina staff members Tess and Jacq.

The CWA was also able to support Warrina with donations of crocheted and knitted rugs, toiletry items and children’s backpacks filled with goodies to keep them amused.

By Andrea FERRARI