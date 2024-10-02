Dan Lyons combines outdoor adventure and community spirit in Dungog



OUTDOOR adventure educator Dan Lyons continues to combine a love of Shakespeare and the great outdoors through his work at Wangat Lodge.

In 2017, Dan took the helm at Wangat, an eco-lodge in the foothills of the Barrington Tops, twenty minutes outside Dungog.



A passionate outdoor adventure educator, Dan brings a wealth of experience working with schools and disadvantaged youth to this serene wilderness.

Dan’s journey to Dungog began when a friend’s Facebook post piqued his interest.

An evocative description of life in the forest, complete with frogs, fireflies and koalas, captured Dan’s imagination.

Two weeks later, after visiting Wangat and Dungog, Dan knew it was where he belonged.

“I fell in love with the township of Dungog immediately,” Dan said.

“The community was so welcoming.”

Beyond Wangat, Dan has woven himself into the fabric of Dungog.

Dan volunteers for Radio Dungog, speaking on various programs about nature and the outdoors, and helped establish Run Dungog, a local event that supports the Dungog Shire Community Centre.

Dan is also passionate about bringing Shakespeare to the Dungog community.

Along with his friend Timothy Weston, an international actor and director, Dan stages a Shakespearean performance in three outdoor amphitheatres at Wangat Lodge annually.

Staged across three locations, the audience is guided through the bush and back again.

“We believe when you do things like theatre in nature, it’s about the theatre, but it’s also about nature,” Dan said.

“If you are experiencing theatre in the bush, you can’t help but love the bush.

“The bush becomes one of the actors.”

By Shannon BENTON

