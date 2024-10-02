Clarence Town and Glen William schools celebrate 175 years of education



CLARENCE Town Public School and neighbouring Glen William School have celebrated 175 years of education.

Both schools were opened in 1849 and continue to operate to this day.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The town shared in a day of activities on 14 September, which started with a street parade from the Village Green, led by Cobb & Co.

The Town Crier heralded the ensuing entourage which included The Donkey Sanctuary, The Dungog Pony Club and the Dungog Historic Motor Club.

Following a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, the oldest resident who attended Glen William Public School, Mel Ford, rode in a VW convertible to give the opening speech.

Incidentally, Mr Ford was also a headmaster at Clarence Town Public.

The remainder of the day consisted of markets, amusements, a petting farm with pony rides, shearing demonstrations, camel and Cobb and Co rides and plentiful servings of that renowned carnival favourite buttery corn on the cob.

Mr Ford told the News Of The Area that the highlight of his day was the march up the centre of town and the honour of cutting the ribbon for a newly-built playground in the school.

He said he was happy to see “the old demountables replaced by new buildings and classrooms,” which was a project he petitioned for during his teaching career.

He also enjoyed “seeing visitors in a town that remains a quiet, country town”.

It’s a place he is proud to have called home since his retirement.

As a life member of the local bowling club, Mr Ford is appreciative of his social and community connections.

While he looks forward to continued growth, he is optimistic Clarence Town won’t become over-developed, and will maintain its peaceful charm and united spirit.

By Jacie WHITFIELD