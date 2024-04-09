Demerit point wiped for safe drivers



FROM this week, more than 1.1 million motorists will begin to see a demerit point scrubbed from their licence as reward for maintaining good driver behaviour during the first year of the NSW Government’s demerit point trial that promotes safer roads.

The twelve-month demerit point trial, which ended on January 16, provided an incentive for drivers to follow the rules and those who remained offence-free will now benefit with a demerit point removed.

The scheme gave 1.7 million motorists the chance to have a demerit point erased, with about 65 percent of those to benefit from Sunday.

The trial has now been extended for another twelve-months.

Anyone with a NSW unrestricted licence, including professional drivers, and a demerit point on their record, has another opportunity to have a point scrapped if they remain offence-free between 17 January 2024 and 16 January 2025.

“Thanks to the drivers who followed the rules over the twelve month trial we are all safer as a result,” said Minister for Roads John Graham.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said, “Many people in regional NSW depend on driving for their livelihood or just to get around and do not have the public transport alternatives of other more populated areas.

“The reward of a demerit point being removed will be a meaningful one to many of those people.

“This trial is unapologetically about encouraging safer driving and that’s exactly what we need in the regions where we have a third of the state’s population but more than two-thirds of all road fatalities.”

The vast majority of eligible motorists will see their demerit points removed immediately, but a small cohort will need to wait until offence notifications are finalised and court settlements processed.

To find out more about the Demerit Point Trial Scheme, visit https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/topics-tips/demerit-points.