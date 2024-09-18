Digging up fun in spades: ‘Companion Planting’ to open at Jetty Theatre



OPENING night looms for CHATS Productions and the Coast Comedy Players’ romantic comedy, ‘Companion Planting’.

The excited cast are in final dress rehearsals and firing up their thespian guns to bring some top-notch comedic acting to the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

“I can’t believe opening night is just days away,” said the show’s director and writer, Penny Dennis.

“Rehearsals have just flown and I am thrilled by the accomplishments of these talented local actors.”

‘Companion Planting’ follows the antics of a group of retirement village residents who have a TV production crew come for the weekend to do a garden makeover.

Problems soon arise but the show must go on… and how!

Added to this farcical mix are the magical matchmaking skills of gardening guru, Perennial Potts – an expert in companion planting, the technique of planting complimentary species so that each thrives.

The show opens on 27 September at the Jetty Theatre with nine performances, including four weekend matinees, all the way through to 6 October.

“We are so pleased to be bringing this hilarious play to Coffs locals and visiting tourists,” said Penny Dennis.

“And we can guarantee audiences a cracking show with lots of laughs and characters they’ll just fall in love with.”

In the style of the old ‘Carry-On’ films, the play is a little cheeky but suitable for twelve years and above.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jettytheatre.com