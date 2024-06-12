Dramatic bowls Pennant Final



THE lower Newcastle Zone Pennant Grades are very competitive and Soldiers Point Six Grade competed with 35 other clubs to reach the Final.

The Team was in fine form after winning matches against Hexham, Nelson Bay, Lemon Tree Passage, Raymond Terrace and Tea Gardens.

The Final was played at Soldiers Point before enthusiastic and vocal spectators for the Point and their opponents, East Maitland.

Maitland gained a large early lead with only G.Rainey’s Team, playing on the ‘TV Rink’, winning.

They played well and won by eight shots supported by local spectators and screened live.

But teams on the other two rinks, led by C.Ball and P. Smith, fell well behind early.

However, the latter recovered to draw level at 20 shots all on the 20th end.

The decisive end came when C. Ball’s team, which had been the best performing in earlier competition rounds, surprisingly trailed by 10 shots.

Maitland supporters went silent when T. Pearson, with a heavy draw shot, put the jack in the ditch to gain four shots.

Under considerable pressure, Maitland failed to get a bowl close to the jack, giving Soldiers Point victory 60 shots to 59 to qualify for the State Finals.

“Neither side deserved to lose this very close final but lawn bowls was the winner!” said Club President Steve Doran.

By Peter SMITH