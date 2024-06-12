Mayoral Column: Winter @ Your Library



LIBRARIES are vibrant community spaces where we can gather to learn, explore, connect with each other and support local culture.

We have four Libraries across Port Stephens offering a range of collections, programs, activities and events to support lifelong learning.

This season we’re welcoming a new and exciting ‘Winter @ Your Library’ program, with events for people of all ages and interests across our diverse community.

Winter @ Your Library will offer children’s and adult craft sessions, movie screenings, author visits, and a six week Nutrition Education program with OzHarvest.

There will also be an exciting School Holiday program spanning two weeks in July – this one’s sure to be a hit with families.

The best part is many of these events are completely free to attend, which means they’re accessible to our entire community.

They’re also a fun way to get out of your comfort zone, meet new people and perhaps pick up some new skills!

One program that deserves a special mention is Tech Connect, which consists of free weekly one-on-one technology sessions to teach basic computer and internet skills. These sessions offer local seniors a way to stay connected with the world beyond Port Stephens by teaching them invaluable tech skills for the modern world.

Another favourite, which I’m keen to pay a visit to with my own family, is the Port Stephens Seed Library.

The Seed Library is just like borrowing a book, but instead, you borrow seeds.

It offers Library members free access to a diverse collection of seeds that are sure to beautify your garden and help local pollinators flourish.

Members can take seeds to harvest at home, and then return some from their yield for others to grow.

The impressive Seed Catalogue reflects both the seasonality and the diversity of donations, with different seed varieties available for each season of the year.

So this winter, if you’re looking for something to do, stop by your local Library.

There’s so much to discover and our team are looking forward to warmly welcoming you.

To find out what’s happening at your local library visit pscouncil.info/library-events

By Ryan PALMER, Mayor