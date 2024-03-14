Eighteen team extravaganza as Coffs United host Iona



ON Sunday March 10 the football grounds at Forsyth Park, Coffs Harbour witnessed an electrifying showdown as nine teams from Coffs United squared off against nine teams from Iona.

With over 300 players taking part in these pre-season trial matches, the event served as an excellent starting point and warm-up for the forthcoming football season set to commence on April 6.

Plans are already underway to expand and enhance the event further in 2025, with the next edition scheduled to take place in Iona.

Coffs City United president Brett Hodgekiss hailed the inaugural edition of the event as a resounding success, drawing widespread acclaim from players and spectators alike.

“We have struck up a great collaboration with Iona Football Club and to see so many players of all ages enjoying pre-season was a pleasure to watch,” he said.

“It was a carnival atmosphere with plenty of goals and fun, at the end of the day the clubs couldn’t be separated, each winning four matches apiece and one draw.

“Players ranging from boys and girls under 12s up to women’s seniors added to the inclusivity of the event.

“Paul Stevens, the president of Iona, is a great guy to work with and both clubs are planning to do this again next year on a grander scale in Port Macquarie.

“The day finished off with senior women, the whole of female football is on the rise and registrations are looking strong for the season to kick off on 6 April,” Hodgekiss said.

By David WIGLEY