Minister demands councils make improvements to ticketless parking fine systems



NAMBUCCA Valley Council is one of 128 local governments written to this week by NSW Finance Minister Courtney Houssos, urging them to address shortcomings in their ticketless parking fine systems.

Ticketless parking fines were an initiative of the previous Liberal/National Government and began initially as a trial in 2020.



Since then, 48 councils have adopted the system, including Nambucca Valley Council and Bellingen Shire Council.

The system allows issuing authorities to send details of a fine directly to Revenue NSW which then sends an infringement notice either by the post or to the Service NSW app.

Key concerns regarding the system listed by the Minister include difficulty in gathering evidence in the event the driver wants to seek a review of the fine, the reduced impact of a fine to act as an immediate deterrent and to influence behaviour, and that a driver can receive multiple parking infringements before receiving a notification via post or the Service NSW app.

In her letter, Minister Houssos formally asks councils to provide on-the-spot written notification of fines.

“This could be as simple as a note, which could take the form of a standardised, pre-printed card, noting that a fine has been issued,” she said.

“Doing so will provide drivers immediate notification that they have been given a parking fine and will allow them to take their own photos and note down relevant details.”

The Minister also requested that councils review their process to ensure issuing officers collect photographic evidence of each infringement and forward this to Revenue NSW so that further details can be supplied to drivers who question a fine.

“The system has been working fine for us,” Nambucca Valley Council General Manager Bede Spannagle said, “but I guess they (Revenue NSW) were getting sick of people complaining directly to them.”

Nambucca Valley Council issued 188 ticketless parking fines in 2023 with a value of $22,969.

“In the Nambucca Valley, this doesn’t even cover the cost of employing a ranger,” according to Mr Spannagle.

Sydney City Council, however, issued 265,181 fines and raised $42,405,468 in 2023.

Bellingen Shire Council’s 2022-23 Annual Financial Statements report income of $131,000 from parking fines, a significant jump from the $36,000 reported in 2021-22, $75,000 in 2020-21, and $103,000 in 2019-20.

The Minister’s letter also advised the 80 councils who have not yet adopted the system, that they cannot gain access to the scheme while Revenue NSW undertakes more consultation.

“The current implementation of the ticketless parking system has eroded trust in the parking fine system.

“Providing immediate notification to drivers is the right thing to do and is an important first step to restoring community trust in the administration of the fines system,” Minister Houssos said.

By Ned COWIE