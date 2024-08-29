Emerging referees set to shine in Group 2 grand finals



AS the Group 2 Junior Rugby League Grand Final in Coffs Harbour approaches, the Referees Association has shown confidence in three emerging referees: Malcolm Keating, Carter Deverson and Beau Glyde.

These young officials will be in the driver’s seat to handle their respective Grand Final appointments, highlighting the next generation of officiating in the region.

Malcolm Keating’s strong communication skills and rules expertise have earned him the Under 15s Grand Final, reflecting his growth over the past season.

Carter Deverson, known for his relaxed demeanor and sharp decision-making which saw him take control of the Women’s Tag Grand Final in 2023, will this year referee the Under 14s fixture.

A rookie by comparison, Beau Glyde’s natural skill has highlighted him as a rising star in the association in only his second year refereeing and will see him make his Grand Final debut officiating the Under 12s match.

“These three young referees have shown incredible growth this season,” said referees boss Des Fisher, a senior mentor involved in their development.

“They have earned their opportunities and will only grow in confidence as they progress into officiating senior footy.”

The appointments of Keating, Deverson and Glyde reflect a season of hard work and will be on display this Saturday at C.ex International Stadium, Coffs Harbour.