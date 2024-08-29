Nambucca Valley locals brave sunrise swim for mental health



A GROUP of 24 daring but caring locals met up at sunrise last Friday on Main Beach, Nambucca Heads to brave the winter waters together and raise awareness and funds for mental health.

The gathering was coordinated by not-for-profit group Cold Nips, who are travelling around the nation visiting 100 communities in 100 days with the lofty goal of raising $1 million for mental health.

Started by young people in Perth, the group’s enthusiasm has since infected communities across the country.

The movement believes beginning the day with a sunrise dip surrounded by good people and followed by chats over a warm beverage, all before a work day begins, has something special in its recipe.

The Cold Nips mission is to promote wellbeing, understanding and positive mental health.

“We have been raising money from generous Aussies who are donating as little as $10.00 per dip and through sponsor brands,” Cold Nips member Teigan told News Of The Area.

“We have great support everywhere we have been, starting in Cairns with our first dip and coming all the way down the Queensland coast with lots of support in the Gold Coast.”

The Cold Nips team will continue all the way down the east coast to Tasmania, then through Victoria and South Australia to head up the middle of the country.

They will then travel south along the Western Australian coast, culminating in Perth on 9 November.

“We will dip at beaches, lakes, rivers and streams, anywhere along our journey where we can get people along and promote positive mental health for a happier healthier life,” added Teigan.

The brave locals of all ages that swam at Main Beach with the Cold Nips crew were treated to a spectacular sunrise and very pleasant water temperature of around nineteen degrees.

The Cold Nips visit to Nambucca Heads was supported by the Alofa Sands Surf Club Cafe, which proved to be the perfect venue for swimmers to congregate and chat over coffee following their early morning dip.

You can check on the progress of the Cold Nips National Mental Health Tour by following them on Facebook.

It is still possible to donate, even if you missed the swim, by going to www.coldnips.com.au.

By Mick BIRTLES

