End Of Year PBL awards

AT the end of term, students who have received a Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) award from the participating schools in Port Stephens are invited to attend a special ceremony at the Port Stephens Council Chambers.

At this time, the students’ achievements are recognised and each is presented with a certificate of merit.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “It’s been lovely to attend and present at the final two PBL nights of 2022.

“Having the opportunity to congratulate our local kids who have done such a good job in their local schools is one of the best parts of my job.

“PBL couldn’t happen without all of the parents, teachers, friends, and community, who encourage and support the kids every day.

“We truly do have a special community that places an emphasis on respect and courtesy and it comes through strongly in our PBL program every week,” he said.

The NOTA has been proud to support this community activity which recognises students of all abilities for character, perseverance, honesty and integrity.

We look forward to sharing more PBL stories with our readers in the coming year.

By Marian SAMPSON