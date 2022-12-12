Bay Buddies Ladies Golf Program at Nelson Bay Golf Club

NOW in its second year, Bay Buddies, an introduction to golf program run by the Nelson Bay Golf Club Ladies’ Committee, has proved most popular with aspiring golfers.

Conducted in conjunction with golf clinics run by the club’s professional golfer, Warren Moses, members meet each Wednesday afternoon to enjoy nine holes in the company of an experienced golfer, or ‘buddy’.

The emphasis of the program is on fun, learning the intricacies of the game in a relaxed atmosphere.

The program has recently involved members in some of the many variations of golf when, as part of the club’s Christmas festivities, the Bay Buddies joined in celebrating the season.

Twenty current and graduated members teamed with club members in a novelty game which allowed the use of just three clubs and a putter.

Normally the choice is between fourteen clubs.

The problem was the choice of which three clubs, a challenge only transcended by the actual selection of which of these three clubs to use when executing a shot on the course.

The Bay Buddies’ serious consideration of this dilemma was duly rewarded.

At the end of the day, of the six prize winning teams, three teams were either totally or partially made-up of Bay Buddies members.

Members of the group who collected their awards during the festive Christmas lunch which followed were Margaret Dunphy, Lorraine Parker, Meg Flack, Karen Steinicke, Jennifer Maher, Kylie Murchie, Sue Wilson and Christine McDonald.

A commendable effort.

With a variety of golf on offer and the opportunity to further familiarise themselves with golf’s diversity, three days later representatives of the Bay Buddies were back on the course.

This time meeting the challenges of a four person Ambrose, again in partnership with club members.

Perhaps a little less daunting than the Christmas game, the choice of the best shot of four being easier to solve than the problem posed by limited club availability.

Barbara Frost told News Of The Area, “Ambrose winners were Bay Buddies Anne Marie Barrett and Lorraine Parker who teamed with more experienced club members, Mary Reisch and Jeanette Fey.

“Runners-up, again Bay Buddies, were Christine McDonald and Ollie Bush, partnered by club members Janelle Tolhurst and Gail Murray.”

Bay Buddies learn that the game of golf is a sport of many facets.

“Whilst serious at times, it is also a great deal of fun – as this week has demonstrated!

“Not only a challenging game, golf is a wonderful way to develop new friendships, exercise and enjoy the outdoors – especially on the picturesque Nelson Bay Golf Course – it is not ‘just’ golf but so much more!” Barbara said.

New members to the program are always welcome.

If you are interested, please contact Ann Turner on 0409 556 949.

By Marian SAMPSON