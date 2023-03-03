Experience OzGREEN’s inaugural Thrive Festival

EXCITEMENT is mounting for OzGREEN’s inaugural Thrive Festival on Saturday 4 March at Bellingen Showground.

Thrive Festival is a free event that aims to bring people together to rebuild a sense of belonging and connectedness following the many challenges we’ve all faced over the last few years.

Countless members of the community are contributing to the incredible line-up of activities and their passion and enthusiasm is inspiring, said the organisers.

Festival goers are encouraged to arrive early to make the most of the wonderful opportunities on offer.

The first set of workshops will kick off at 9am with a preserving and pickling workshop in the commercial kitchen with Ziggy’s Wild Foods, there will also be a repair and replace 3D printing workshop for people who love to fix broken household items and a mindfulness and compassion workshop for those who appreciate a gentle and relaxing start to the day.

Festival goers are encouraged to choose their own adventure, based on their personal interests and to immerse themselves in the abundance of opportunities available.

A myriad of fabulous activities will roll out across the whole day, including local musicians, kids activities, delicious food, artisan stalls, trade vendors, food growers, plus a treasure trove of further workshops, presentations and demonstrations.

“Ideally, we’d love people to bring some chairs and a picnic rug and set up for the entire day,” Thrive Festival Coordinator Kathleen Hannah told News Of The Area.

“We have an amazing variety of food vendors to delight the taste buds and local food businesses have committed to using tableware instead of disposable packaging to reduce festival waste and support environmental sustainability.

“Bellingen Shire is teeming with people who care deeply about their community.

“The purpose of Thrive is to recognise, acknowledge and enjoy the amazing breadth of good work being done in the area and to provide an opportunity for people to connect, network and collaborate, so that we are ready for future challenges we may face.”

OzGREEN’s Partnerships Manager Anna Juodvalkis told News of the Area, “I’m really excited about Thrive and am hoping that it will act as a catalyst to heal and rebuild our beautiful community following the challenges we’ve faced over the last few years.

“Bellingen Shire is renowned for being a connected, creative and sustainable community and it feels like a very good time for people to come together to celebrate these worthwhile and meaningful values.”

Thrive Festival is funded via the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program via Bellingen Shire Council.

As a local not-for-profit charitable organisation, OzGREEN is grateful for this support.

To view the full Thrive Festival program please visit www.ozgreen.org/thrive.

By Andrea FERRARI