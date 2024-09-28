Expo highlights vital role of Marine Rescue service



THE Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour Expo last weekend provided a fun and educational experience for residents and visitors, while highlighting the vital role the service plays in on-water safety.

The day kicked off early in traditional style with a ‘fleet review’ that saw boats parading through the Jetty Harbour. Onlookers enjoyed the sight of the vessels, while the Rural Fire Service helicopter added to the excitement with a flyover.



Throughout the day, attendees explored various boating and marine exhibits, learning about the equipment and the important service Marine Rescue provides.

This included a flare display, plus demonstrations on CPR, tying boating knots, navigating, and using the Marine Rescue app.

The day also featured live performances from a broad range of talented local performers such as Dylan Wigley, CW Music Academy, Coffs Coast Polefit, and Julie Ross Dance Studio.

Commander Jane Leach said the event aimed to educate the community about boat safety and the organisation.

“Many people may be unaware that we aren’t a government department, but an independent not-for-profit organisation that plays a crucial role in rescue operations on our waterway,” Commander Leach said.

“This August alone on the Mid North Coast, Marine Rescue conducted 21 search and rescue missions, five of which were in Coffs Harbour.

“Overall, 42 people were safely returned to shore in the region.

“That’s why we are stressing the importance for all local boaters to register with Marine Rescue.

“Logging on is quick and can be done via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF Channel 16.

“It only takes a minute to do and provides peace of mind for boaters and their families, knowing that our dedicated volunteers will keep watch for their safe return,” she said.

By Leigh WATSON

