Hundreds Attend Ocean Movie Night



HUNDREDS of locals attended an ocean film night at the Jetty Theatre, hosted by the Australian Marine Conservation Society, the NSW Sanctuary Alliance and the National Parks Association of NSW (NPA).

The 17 September screening featured a series of short films, including stories from Batemans, Cape Byron and Jervis Bay marine parks as well as Sydney’s Cabbage Tree Bay.



It was the first time some of the films had been screened.

There were short breaks in between to hear from locals and experts about what coastal communities across NSW can do to protect oceans for generations to come.

Opportunities to become involved in ocean conservation were also shared.

A Q & A with the panel of presenters completed the evening.

A petition was also launched for the City of Coffs Harbour Council to require Development Application (DA) approvals for intensive horticulture, as Nambucca Valley Council has done.

Horticulturalist and marine scientist Marc Percival was one of the speakers.

He told the audience that the only lobby group that state and federal governments should be listening to is local government.

He questioned the effective management of run-off by intensive horticulture on the Mid North Coast and pointed out that many intensive horticulture farms occupy sloping ground close to tributaries to main waterways.

Run-off from these farms can have a harmful impact on industries, including tourism (the second most prolific income generator on the Mid North Coast).

Because water quality is the base of all estuarine marine regeneration, poor water quality collapses the marine system.

Mr Percival said that stringent certification for the handling of toxic substances was essential to prevent this.

He said social licence is essential to industry and business success and industries that harm their environment and community are also harming their own long-term viability.

“The night was [also] a great opportunity for the community to get together to listen and talk about the values of our Solitary Islands Marine Park and why sanctuaries are so special,” NPA NSW event volunteer Danielle Ryan said.

“The community is really concerned about the unregulated use of chemicals and lax land clearing laws impacting on the health of our waterways and ocean.”

James Sherwood, who organised the event and is a marine parks campaigner with the Australian Marine Conservation Society, said, “A series of ‘Love Our Sanctuaries’ events have been organised in the lead-up to the Global Nature Positive Summit in October.

“We are calling on our NSW government leaders to seize the opportunity by making some ‘nature positive’ announcements in the lead-up to the summit.

“Our community would like action – more sanctuaries in line with world class standards and improved regulations to prevent poor water quality impacting on our unique marine environment.”

By Andrew VIVIAN