Apprentices Building Benches For Landcare’s Nursery



APPRENTICES at Toormina-based engineering business Vulcanic Tee have constructed four purpose-built iron benches and donated them to Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL).

The tables have been installed in CHRL’s nursery in Woolgoolga.



The two organisations have been fostering a mutually rewarding relationship where Vulcanic Tee staff volunteer their time to work with Landcare on Boambee Headland.

“As part of our community engagement program, all colleagues are entitled to three days of paid volunteering leave each year, to give their time, talents and expertise for a wide range of good causes,” Vulcanic Tee General Manager Grant Marson told News Of The Area.

“Recently we were approached by the Landcare group regarding the potential to fabricate several work benches for them for use in their local nursery.

“Aside from the opportunity to further support the Landcare group, we also recognised it as a good opportunity for some of our apprentices to demonstrate the skills that they have been developing as part of their apprenticeship program.”

Second year apprentice Kynan Sodeau and fourth year apprentice Tyrone Noble were both keen to volunteer their time to design and fabricate these work benches, having both been involved in volunteering at Boambee Headland.

“Kynan was tasked to take the lead in the project, ably supported by Tyrone’s experience and guidance.

“From design, through to material sourcing and onto fabrication, Kynan and Tyrone worked well together, under the guidance of our senior tradespeople, and it is pleasing to see the finished product delivered,” Mr Marson said.

Landcare volunteer and handyman Bill Chandler drew up the design for the tables to fit into the nursery’s shade room.

The tables will accommodate trays of saplings and seedlings.

“The nursery is expanding its supply of trees to meet demand and we need to build our selection,” CHRL Secretary Larry Langman told NOTA.

Landcare is supplying trees for the Coffs bypass works and for the regeneration of Boambee Headland after the hailstorm and various other projects.

“The company’s sustainability strategy, designed to deliver biodiversity net gain while contributing to stronger communities, is certainly highlighted by their work with us,” CHRL President Barry Powells said.

“Not only have they made these benches but staff have donated many hours of volunteer labour removing weeds and generally contributing to an increasingly healthy growth of native vegetation on Boambee Headland.”

By Andrea FERRARI

