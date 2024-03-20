Federal grants for Paterson schools



THE Albanese government has approved nearly half a million dollars of funding for improvements to nineteen schools in the Paterson electorate.

Making the announcement on Tuesday 12 March, the Member for Paterson, Mery Swanson said, “From new laptops and air purifiers to upgraded outdoor sports equipment, this funding has delivered upgrades to schools in Paterson that need it the most.



“This is another important step in delivering on the Albanese Government’s commitments to build a better and fairer education system.”

The grants from the Government’s School Upgrade Fund will deliver $452,182 in total so that schools in the Paterson electorate can complete planned projects to improve student wellbeing.

“I want all students to get access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on,” Minister for Education Jason Clare commented on the funding announcement.

“The Albanese Government is delivering on its commitment to invest in our schools and provide safer classrooms, playgrounds, and facilities.”

Among the schools benefiting from this fund are St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens Campus, Hunter River High and Tomaree Public School.

Hunter River High School will receive funds to purchase and/or upgrade ICT equipment (including laptops and tablets) and for the repair or maintenance of school facilities.

Tomaree Public School will utilise funding to upgrade or improve existing outdoor learning spaces, while St Philip’s funding will be used towards improving existing outdoor learning spaces, installing and/or upgrading shade structures, and repairs or maintenance to school facilities.

St Philips Principal Martin Telfer expressed his appreciation and plans for the grant.

“I am so grateful for the financial support of the Government which has provided for our students beautiful large marquees which we use at events and carnivals,” he said.

“Not only do they provide much needed shade but also help to build community and a sense of pride in the school.”

By Lindsay HALL