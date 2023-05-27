Fee-free TAFE NSW Women in Business program supports entrepreneurs

HIGHLIGHTING the benefits of the fee-free TAFE NSW Women in Business program, Members for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh invited a successful student of the program to his electorate office to hear more about how she launched her own business after graduating from the course.

Elle Sitek, a former TAFE NSW Women in Business student, was well qualified and experienced in her chosen career of counselling, but needed to boost her business skills before launching her own dream venture for single mothers.



With the help of the TAFE NSW online training program, Elle developed, launched and now runs Single Mama Way, with a solid year of growth under her belt.

“Today (Thursday 18 May) I had a lovely opportunity to chat with Gurmesh Singh who recognised me as one of the many female entrepreneurs in Coffs Harbour,” Elle told News Of The Area.

“As the creator of Single Mama Way, an online counselling space and a resource platform offering valuable connections to businesses supporting single mothers, I am dedicated to helping single mothers in our community.

“This recognition proved that single mothers can achieve their dreams with proper emotional support, determination, and grit,” she said.

The TAFE NSW Women in Business program helped Elle learn about marketing techniques and business structure to upskill and support her for the launch of Single Mama Way.

“I learned about business structure, business planning and online safety and security.

“The modules on setting up your business online and how to build a professional brand were also extremely helpful.

“I have qualifications in nursing and counselling, but I needed help planning and launching my business.

“The program has given me strategies for my business that I can now implement to grow for the future.

“I feel proud to meet the needs of single mums on the Coffs Coast and Australia-wide, especially with the increasing mental health and financial pressures we face,” she said.

Gurmesh Singh said the Women in Business program provides female entrepreneurs on the Coffs Coast with a suite of practical resources for women running small businesses, micro businesses or start-up operations.

“Female business leaders are increasingly turning to the fee-free TAFE NSW Women in Business program to build the skills they need to get their business off the ground,” he said.

For more, visit www.tafensw.edu.au/womeninbusiness.

By Andrea FERRARI