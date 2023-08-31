Fernmount surf lifesaver wins gold at Australian Surf Life Saving Pool Rescue Championships

FERNMOUNT surf lifesaver Peter Allison has returned with a haul of medals and set three new national records at the recent Australian Surf Life Saving Pool Rescue Championships.

The championships were held at the Southport Aquatic Centre, and catered for age groups from under 11s up to 75s and over.

Competing in the 75+ age group, the recently turned 76-year-old won gold in the 100m manikin tow with fins, the 50m manikin carry and the 100m manikin carry with fins.

He set new Australian records in all three events and broke his personal best in the latter two.

He also won the silver medal in the 100m obstacle race.

Peter won his fourth gold medal in the 60+ age division with his team mate Phil in the line throw and rescue event.

The pair recorded a time of 17.03 secs with the team coming second clocking 27.07 secs.

Peter’s team has retained the Australian record the pair set in 2019 of 16.94 secs.

In relay events, his team, whose ages ranged from 36 to 75, competed in the 200 years and over section.

The team won bronze medals in all three relays – the 4x50m obstacle race, the 4x25m manikin carry and the 4x50m medley relay.

The Kurrawa Surf Club member’s eight medal haul was his club’s best at the meet.

Now in his 64th season as a surf lifesaver, the veteran joined Bellinger Valley-North Beach Surf Life Saving Club in 1960, where he learned under the guidance of the late Nev Warwick OAM.

The veteran surf lifesaver explained why he has had such a lifelong passion for the sport.

“It’s enabled me to meet a lot of wonderful people, it’s a healthy activity, and you meet some very dedicated people’ he said.

“It’s given me the opportunity to travel overseas, and I’ve competed in world championships in the USA, Italy, Germany, Egypt, France and the Netherlands as well as Manly and Glenelg in Australia.”

Competing in a variety of beach, surf, craft and pool rescue events, Peter had one clear favourite.

“Whilst I’ve won ten World Championship medals as well as securing national and state titles from NSW and QLD, the two medals I won for beach flags at world championships in Italy and Glenelg gave me the greatest satisfaction.”

