Firies celebrate improvements for Bonville Fire Station



BONVILLE Rural Fire Brigade members have marked the completion of significant improvements at Bonville Fire Station.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, who is also the Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, joined brigade members, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Coffs Coast Team Manager Inspector Sandra Huer and Group Captain Rob Cox to celebrate this important achievement.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In 2022, the Bonville Fire Station refurbishment project secured a $30,200 Community Building Partnership Grant under the NSW Coalition Government.

“It was great to be at the station to see the renovations now complete,” Mr Singh said.

“The key works included the demolition of the toilets and shower and the construction of new ones in an extension to the fire station, and the refit of the old toilet areas as a storeroom.

“It’s pleasing to see the Bonville RFS now has first class, modern facilities which will assist the brigade in both recruiting and retaining members.

“I congratulate the brigade team on the refurbishment and for the important work they undertake to keep our community vigilant and safe.”

In its grant application, the brigade said the provision of modern, up-to-date facilities at local stations is crucial for attracting and retaining RFS volunteers.

“At a time when volunteering is changing, quality, up-to-date amenities are vitally important as we seek to engage more widely with the community and encourage a diverse membership,” the application stated.

Bonville Brigade Captain Tim Jeffery said the brigade is delighted with the new building works.

“On behalf of the brigade I thank the Shadow Minister Mr Singh for his support and attendance at Bonville to inspect the refurbished Bonville Rural Fire Brigade station funded by the Community Building Partnership Grant.”