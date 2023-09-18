Fishers compete on Hunter River in Australian BASS Pro Series event

THE Australian BASS Pro Series has been running for 25 years, but 2023 is the first time the competition has made it to the Hunter River.

Taking place on 9-10 September, just under 30 boats registered for the tournament.

Competition was tight over the two sunny days on the river.

Competitors, some as young as 16, travelled from as far afield as South Australia, Victoria and Queensland to take part.

“A lot of people are putting in the effort to come check out the new arena,” Tournament Director Nichole Smith told News Of The Area.

$3000 prize money went to talented Queenslander Matthew Langford for the biggest catch out of the boaters, with a total haul of 12.186 kilograms.

“Fishing is my livelihood and I’ve been guiding since 2017 and fishing tournaments since about 2010,” Matthew said.

“I’m a fishing guide from Kingaroy in Queensland and am fishing most days in South East Queensland.

“The tournament I won at the Hunter was the third win for the year in the Australian Bass Tournaments series.

“There’s six rounds for the year and a grand final to wrap it up,” said Matthew.

As a prize for non-boaters (who get paired up with boaters) sponsor Rapala provided a few hundred dollars worth of fishing gear including a quality reel, lures and line, taken home by the outstanding non-boater, Troy Lowe, whose fish totalled a massive 6.27kg.

