Nelson Bay’s Vincent siblings Kai and Jack leave their mark on Sydney Rugby Union competition

HIS grand uncle was a former Wallaby winger and grandfather a Parramatta rugby legend while mum holds a special place in the Two Blues’ club annals.

Meet 19-year-old rugby sensation Kai Vincent – the Nelson Bay Gropers junior product and emerging Manly Colts fullback who will represent the NSW Waratahs Under 19s in the upcoming Junior Super Rugby series.

The dashing custodian with a tricky step has come a long way since running around in the Nelson Bay junior rugby ranks with elder brother Jack.

After a decade of sterling service with the Gropers, the Vincent siblings decided to venture down the Pacific Motorway to learn the ropes in the Sydney Rugby competition.

22-year-old Jack, a former NSW Combined High Schools representative, established himself as the Northern Suburbs second grade fullback while young gun Kai has proved a shooting star in the Manly Marlins’ first grade Colts team.

Both brothers are blessed with raw speed and attacking skills, with the elusive Kai impressing pundits with top class performances for the Marlins these past two seasons.

He spearheaded the club to a Grand Final appearance last year against Eastern Suburbs and took out the Marlins’ Best and Fairest, Leading Try Scorer and Colts Player of the Year Awards for the 2023 campaign.

Rugby is in the blood of both Kai and Jack who hail from special stock.

Their father Grant is a legendary Groper who played over 200 games while grand uncle Rod Batterham, a Gordon stalwart, played two Test matches for the Wallabies and skippered the Parramatta club to a first-ever top grade premiership in 1977.

The siblings’ grandfather David Strong was a long-serving Parramatta first grade half back while mum Kellie served as the club’s original ball girl before devoting ten years to grassroots rugby along with Grant as life members of the Nelson Bay Juniors.

Batterham, now 74, coached his nephews at the Gropers during their formative years and has had a major influence on their careers to date.

“It has been a smooth transition to Sydney rugby for both Jack and Kai,” a proud Kellie told News Of The Area.

“Coming from a family with strong rugby ties they’ve made the most of their natural ability and opportunities and are now flourishing in the lower grades,” she quipped.

“Both are good listeners and have a genuine passion for the code,” Kellie added.

Her grandparents Roma and Col Watson of Fingal Bay were pioneers and life members of the Nelson Bay Rugby Juniors with their names perpetuated each year through the Roma and Col Watson Memorial Highest Representative Trophy – an award that both Kai and Jack received while playing for the Gropers.

Jack also represented Combined Australian States and was named Player of the Tournament when NSW CHS toured South Africa in 2019.

Kai will don the Waratahs number 15 jumper for the opening National Under 19s clash against ACT Brumbies on September 30 at Viking Park and later fixtures against Melbourne Rebels, Queensland Reds and Western Force.

If Kai continues his rapid rugby development there is a distinct possibility that he will square off against his elder brother in a tantalising fullback duel in the not-too-distant future.

“Now that is a scenario to test our family loyalties,” laughed Kellie, who along with husband Grant travel to Sydney regularly to watch both sons in action.

By Chris KARAS