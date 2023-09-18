Port Stephens Power Under 11 AFL juniors finish runners up in 2023 Hunter Central Coast Mixed Giants Conference

THEY call him ‘Hucman the Ruckman’ and at the ripe age of eleven he is destined for bigger things in the sport of Australian Rules Football.

Port Stephens Power young gun Mikka Hucman was the name on everyone’s lips after experiencing a bumper season in the Hunter Central Coast AFL Mixed Under 11s Giants Conference.

With the promising ruck leading the way, the Power rookies forced their way into the club’s first ever Grand Final with a string of quality performances.

In the trophy decider the Port Stephens whiz-kids turned in a courageous performance against a formidable Warners Bay side at Feighan Oval – with the dynamic Hucman named best on ground in a 53-21 loss.

Power coach Damien Walker told News Of The Area that his team’s unheralded success “was built around determination and fierce tackling”.

“Our Under 11s reached the finals last season but this year’s squad went a long way because of its never-give-up attitude and defended like trojans to win some important games,” quipped Walker.

“The cornerstone of the team’s success was tough tackling and paved the way for a big performance in the Grand Final against a very strong Warners Bay side,” he said.

Talented midfielders Danny Doherty and Luke Smith were other stand outs during the 2023 season, turning in skilful performances.

“Along with Mikka they formed a capable trio that led by example and inspired team mates with their energy, skill and tenacity,” Walker added.

Despite playing on a losing side, the elusive Hucman stood tall with his athleticism, vision and radar boot to earn the Most Valuable Player award on the day.

The Port Stephens Power Under 11 Grand Final squad featured Mikka Hucman, Danny Doherty, Luke Smith, Nate Barry, Jaxon Daniels, Baxter Stephens, Tom Schmahl, Blake Elliott, Oliver Rudolph, Declan Pennicott, Lachlan Walker, Cooper Ashpole, Riley Ashpole, Cooper Bolton, Riley Frazer, Rueben Doring, Nate Roberts and Daniel Frazer.

By Chris KARAS