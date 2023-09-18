Port Macquarie Carnival success Nelson Bay Croquet Club

THE Port Macquarie Golf Croquet Carnival was held from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 September 2023.

24 players from around NSW travelled to Port Macquarie to play in the singles competition.

They were allocated into four blocks of six players based on handicap and played a double round robin of 13-point games with a 50-minute time limit.

The first round was level play and the second handicap play.

Six Nelson Bay Croquet Club members played in the competition: Ann Barrett, Faby Batho, Liz Friend, Brenda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet and Rae Uptin.

In Block A, Brenda-Lee won six of ten games to win the top pool on hoop difference, +14, from Liz Woods (South West Rocks) +1 and Wendy Forbes (Urunga) -1.

In Block B, Liz also won six of ten games to top the pool on hoop difference +8, from Lynda Toms (Hurstville) +6 and Lyn Baker (Maitland) +4.

In Block D, Faby won seven of ten games to top the pool on hoop difference +14, from Ann Barrett +11.

A great carnival for Nelson Bay, winning three of the four blocks, including the perpetual trophy for winning Block A. Of particular note, Faby won all five games in the handicap round.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or email nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.