Nelson Bay Croquet Club hosts annual Ricochet Croquet competition

THE Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s Ricochet Croquet competition is an annual handicap knock-out event.

After interruptions due to COVID, the competition returned in 2023 with twelve entries.

The competition is played as 14-point games with a one hour and thirty minute time limit.

After the early rounds, the semi-finals saw Peter Gordon play David Wilson and Jim Ball play Cheryl Lloyd.

As 2021 champion (essentially the defending champion as the competition was not played in 2022) and a State RC champion, Peter was favourite for the 2023 competition, but David used his three shots wisely to qualify for the final with a 14-4 win.

In the other semi-final, Jim played well to beat Cheryl 14-6.

The final was played on Tuesday 12 September and Jim could not get his game going with David running out the 11-5 winner in a tense contest.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or email nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.