Five injured in crashes at Kew and Swans Crossing



FIVE people were injured in two separate accidents at Kew and Swans Crossing last weekend.

On Saturday, 16 November, two cars collided near Kendall and Homedale roads around 10.48am, just past the Kew Country Club corner.



A woman in her 40s suffered back injuries and a man in his 30s suffered chest and back injuries.

Both were taken by NSW Ambulance to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

Fire and Rescue crew members from Laurieton had to remove the side of one of the vehicles to reach the driver, resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

Locals say there have been multiple “near misses” on the “bad and narrow corner”.

The following day, around 9.30am, three males in their late teens were in a car that slid off the side of Kerewong Road near the Swans Crossing campground.

The vehicle ended up in a creek.

One teen was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for treatment while NSW Ambulance said the other two teenagers refused transport.

Forestry workers, along with Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended the accident.

A boom was placed across the waterway to contain oil leaking from the car.

By Sue STEPHENSON

