Flood warning capability to improve on the Coffs Coast

A $177,150 PROJECT funded through the NSW Government’s Disaster Risk Reduction Fund will increase flood warning capability in the Coffs Harbour local government area.

The Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, joined Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, and City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos to make the announcement on Monday, January 30.



“Multiple new flood level and rainfall gauges will be installed across the local government area through this flood warning system upgrade,” Ms Cooke said.

“The data collected by these gauges will alert Council, our emergency services organisations and the wider community to rain-related risks.”

Mr Singh said reducing the risk posed by natural disasters, including flooding, is a shared responsibility.

“I congratulate the City of Coffs Harbour on their successful application for funding through the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund,” Mr Singh said.

“The installation of flood level and rainfall gauges across Coffs Harbour will build on the existing flood warning system to keep our community safer and stronger into the future,” Mr Singh said.

$28.8 million of the Disaster Risk Reduction Fund has been targeted at initiatives led by community organisations, councils, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, joint organisations of councils and not-for-profit organisations that make local communities safer in the future.

By Andrew VIVIAN