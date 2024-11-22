FOLK members share stories, faith and music



A SMALL group recently gathered under the fig trees beside the creek in Bellingen Park for FOLK, an environmentally engaged, queer-friendly Christian gathering.

Participants reflected, shared, prayed and listened to music.



Pastor Jessi Levy of the Bellingen Uniting Church, reflected on Jesus’ call to solidarity, and said, “It’s one of the qualities that shines brightest from the Gospels in how Jesus spoke, taught, behaved and with his very life”.

She said the embrace of compassionate oneness is “the deepest and most genuine core of Christian tradition.

“The way of Christ that is, rather than separating from others in a quest for innocence, dominance, or supremacy, a love that connects us to everyone and everything, everywhere.”

Rev. Dr Jason John reflected on the new creation story about our evolutionary origins, and how it changes some of the basic assumptions of Genesis.

“In the new creation stories, everything is fluid, including the way in which we shape our sexual relationships, as we see even in the Hebrew and Christian Scriptures,” he said.

“There is no one biblical view of sexual relationships, and some biblical ethics we rightly reject in the light of the gospel.

“Other creation stories come from those who have learned to live well on this land over tens of thousands of years with the Creator Spirit, and if the group continues next year, we will hear those stories first hand from our Gumbaynggirr friends.”

Rowena, who travelled from Coffs Harbour by bicycle to join in, said, “This was an opportunity to invite the Spirit in me into communion with the Spirit that binds together creation and lives in each of my fellow folk.

“This was a beautifully created, free and intentional space.”

FOLK will gather again in the north-west corner of Bellingen Park on Wednesday, 27 November, at 9:30 (or down the road behind the Uniting Church if raining), and then reconvene in 2025.

Those who are interested in future gatherings, or want to know more, can visit ecofaith.org/folk

Pastor Levy said, “Everyone was open, friendly and relaxed”.

“We hope that more people embrace the opportunity to connect with nature and each other and explore faith in this easy-going way.”

By Andrew VIVIAN