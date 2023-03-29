Football thriving on the North Coast

NORTH Coast Football under 18s won their opening round fixture 4-2 in the Premier Youth League against Lake Macquarie’s Valentine FC at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday.

Last year’s under 16s National Premier League grand final winners stepped up an age-group to the under 18s and have continued their winning ways.

North Coast flew out of the blocks scoring four first half goals from Haileab Campbell, Ben Dove and a brace from Hugo Alderman.

Valentine struck back in the second half scoring two goals.

Logan Sambrook opened the scoring for North Coast in the under 15s but they eventually went down 2-1 to the powerhouse from the Hunter.

Valentine defeated North Coast 5-2 in the 16s, 3-1 in the 14s and 4-0 in the under 13s.

North Coast Football hosted a gala day on Saturday 25 March attended by 24 teams from across the region.

The gala day was an opportunity for children aged under 13 in the Skills Acquisition Program (SAP) to compete against players from other regions.

The matches were played on smaller pitches using six-a-side goals so players could get more touches on the ball and stay engaged in the match.

During the matches, an all female ‘C’ Licence course took place at C.ex Coffs International Stadium with practical sessions conducted on the training fields.

The Football Australia ‘C’ Licence is a minimum of 60 hours in duration and is for coaches looking to take their skills to the next level.

The Football Australia ‘C’ Licence focuses on the technical aspects of the game, which includes teaching the techniques of passing, receiving, striking the ball and running with the ball, along with defending techniques to regain possession.

NCF Technical Director Gary Phillips applauded the hive of football activity over the weekend.

“It’s incredible to have so much football activity taking place in one weekend at the same place,” he said.

“Premier Youth League action, SAP gala day, women’s ‘C’ licence course and a referee course all happening simultaneously over the weekend, bring on the Women’s World Cup,” said Gary.

By David WIGLEY